kings-ceo-issues-aussie-codes-blunt-‘wake-up’

As the NBL called time on its season with just two games remaining in the finals series between Sydney and Perth, Kings CEO Paul Smith has told the rest of Australia’s codes to “wake-up” as they try to push on amid the threat of coronavirus.

The Sydney Kings made the brave decision to end their season after a number of their players no longer felt safe and comfortable continuing their season as the spread of coronavirus begins to grip the nation.

It was a hand in heart moment that stunned many stakeholders, particularly as there were only two games left to be played.

As of Tuesday evening, the NRL and AFL are still scrambling to play on, despite the biggest leagues and events around the world deciding to suspend or cancel play.

Paul Smith, CEO of Sydney Kings issues Aussie codes a ‘wake up’ call. (Getty) (Getty)

After falling suit with the rest of the world, Smith, in a raw press conference issued Australia’s codes a blunt wake-up call as to their duty of care, not just to the player but to the nation.

“Why are athletes different from any employee?” Smith asked.

“Why are they being held to a higher standard here? I don’t understand it. It’s gotta stop… sport has to wake up. It’s time.

“It’s not just basketball. Everyone has to stop and realise what we’re doing here. We’re talking about people. Why should our athletes — any athlete in any sport — be held to a higher standard than any other employee, any other professional, in any sport, or any business.

NRL floats ‘lockdown’ scenarios

“These are simple questions. It’s not for us to answer, but questions for the public to consider in this point and time. So, the piling on we’re getting, and we’re gonna get it, and we’ll cop it. We’ll get it; we understand it. Fine. Get it off your chest, but, at the end of the day, when you stop and think about it, what are we trying to do here? What are we trying to do? We’re not gaming anyone. We’re worried about our people.”

It comes as the NRL continues exhausts every avenue to keep the game from being suspended.

The latest move looks to be an enforced league wide lockdown which may see every player displaced from their homes and moved into isolation facilities with their squads so the competition can mitigate the threat of ap layer falling ill.

The ARLC Commission will meet again on Thursday to determine what is the best option for the NRL to implement ahead of Round 2.