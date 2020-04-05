“kingdom-chapter-629”-is-on-stay:-why-it-is-not-as-per-schedule-and-when-we-will-see-it???

Kingdom has been one of the best manga’s we have read over the past few years, and it seems to be getting better and better the longer it goes on.

Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for the Chapter 629 of the series since chapter 628 came out in December of 2019.

The Kingdom was written by Yasuhisa Hara, the Manga is based in China and revolves around the protagonist Shin.

When Will Chapter 629 Be Out?

Chapter 629 of the popular Manga Kingdom was released on the 29th of January in 2020. You can watch the newest chapter online.

The raw scans of the series have been delayed as well as the scanlations team was on a break, which is why several other raw scans of mangas have been delayed.

Will Shin Be Able To Survive?

This is one of the main questions which has been on the minds’ of fans’ since chapter 628 was released. We saw Shin drop down to the ground after he managed to defeat Hou Ken and his army at the end of chapter 628 of the manga series.

We can safely assume that Shin will be able to survive and will continue as the main protagonist for the series as it’s very unlikely for the main character to die in such a series and in such a way, but then again you can never be a 100% sure with anything in Kingdom.

It looks like Hi Shin and El Hei will have to find some way to be able to revive Shin in the next chapter of the series. There is also uncertainty about whether the war will continue or not.

Kingdom has become one of the most popular and best manga’s overtime, and chapter 629 will probably not disappoint you.