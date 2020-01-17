king-of-queens-and-modern-family-star-norma-michaels-dies-aged-95

Modern Family and King of Queens star Norma Michaels has died at age 95.

The veteran actress passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Springs, California on 11 January, with the sad news being confirmed by a statement from a spokesperson in Palm Springs’ Desert Sun.

She was best known for her role as Josephine on King of Queens, starring alongside Jerry Stiller, and also appeared on Modern Family as Helen.

Norma, who had an impressive career throughout the TV world, also appeared in the likes of Everybody Loves Raymond and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The actress, who is survived by her husband Dennis Turrone, was also well known in the film industry, featuring in Easy A alongside Emma Stone, and Wedding Crashers alongside Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson

Her final on-screen appearance was back in 2018, in the sport drama High & Outside: a baseball noir, while her final TV appearance was in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, guest starring as Mildred Lynch.

First appearing on screens back in 1954, Norma had a varied career, going on to appear in The Jack Benny Show in 1964, which was her breakout role.

Norma later featured in TV series including Buffy The Vampire Slayer in 1999 as well as iCarly and Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s.

She also had a successful career as a counselor outside her acting work.

According to her spokesperson’s statement, there will be a memorial service and people are encouraged to donate to animal rescues in her honour.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Shocked Sarah Hyland didn’t know beloved Modern Family character was being killed off until she saw it on TV

MORE: Modern Family finale date confirmed as David Beckham guest stars in show return





