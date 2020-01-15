king-gizzard-and-the-lizard-wizard-release-third-live-album-to-fundraise-for-australian-wildlife

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have released a third live album to raise funds for Australian wildlife charities.

This third recording of two Brussels concerts, captured October 8-9, 2019 at Ancienne Belgique, joins the two live albums the prolific psych rock group released on January 10 in their first fundraising effort. Those were recordings of their July 12, 2019 concert at Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre and their October 14, 2019 show at Paris’ L’Olympia.

All three records are on sale on King Gizzard’s Bandcamp page for $10 AUD (though patrons have the option of paying more).

All proceeds from the new Brussels live album go to WIRES Wildlife Rescue, while proceeds from the Adelaide album go to Animals Australia, and proceeds from the Paris album go to Wildlife Victoria. Bandcamp has also agreed to donate its share of the revenue from the releases to fire relief charities.

In an Instagram post today, the band revealed that so far they have donated $25,000 each to Animals Australia and Wildlife Victoria, and “will keep donating as sales come in”.

Find the albums – all mixed by King Gizz lead vocalist and guitarist Stu Mackenzie, and featuring cover art by frequent band collaborator Jason Galea – below:

In other fundraising news, Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope and other musicians have signed a Fender Jaguar which is up for auction to fundraise for bushfire relief.

The list of benefit shows being organised across the country continues to grow, with Alex Lahey, Japanese Wallpaper, The Teskey Brothers, Amity Affliction, Pond and Bad Dreems announcing charity gigs.