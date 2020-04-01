🔥Kinetta🔥

kinetta

Kino Lorber

Release Date:
October 18, 2019

Not Rated

Movie Facts:

Premiering in 2005, Kinetta may be the first feature that celebrated international auteur Yorgos Lanthimos received solo directorial credit.

Summary:

In a desolate Greek resort town, three tenuously connected folks are motivated by mysterious impulses. A plain-clothes cop pursues triple passions for cars, tape recorders, and Russian women; a lonely, lovesick clerk works as a part-time photographer; and a hotel maid aspires to be an actress through unconventional methods.

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
95 min

