Release Date:

October 18, 2019

| Not Rated

Movie Facts:

Premiering in 2005, Kinetta may be the first feature that celebrated international auteur Yorgos Lanthimos received solo directorial credit.

Summary:

In a desolate Greek resort town, three tenuously connected folks are motivated by mysterious impulses. A plain-clothes cop pursues triple passions for cars, tape recorders, and Russian women; a lonely, lovesick clerk works as a part-time photographer; and a hotel maid aspires to be an actress through unconventional methods.

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

95 min