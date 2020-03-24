kimetsu-no-yaiba-demon-slayer-season-2:-anime-enthusiasts-should-be-ready-for-the-treat!!

Japanese manga series Demon Slayer is out with its new season. Kimetsu no Yaiba 2, along with its prequel, has all anime enthusiasts world over very excited. The show has huge popularity and has its biggest fan base in Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Here is all that we know about Demon Slayer 2.

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 PLOT

The prequel to this season was written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge. Our young hero Tanjiro Kamado is bent on slaying the demons that slaughtered his family. Considered one of the best mangas in Japan, Demon Slayer sold more than 40 million copies, all thanks to its thematic approach.

Although there is no confirmation regarding the plot of season 2, we hope it will continue from where it left off from season 1.

Season 2 is titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Movie: Mugen Train. The “INFINITE TRAIN” story arc from the manga series would be the sequel’s plot with the previous cast and crew would like to feature in their roles and forms- Billy Kameez for the voice of Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez for Raphtalia, and Brianna for Filo will return. Some other supporting cast can also be seen.

WHEN IS SEASON 2 COMING OUT

This Anime series, which was first aired in September 2019, will have its second season released in 2020. The initial release date has been delayed due to certain financial issues. President of the Japanese animation studio Ufotable, Hikaru Kondo, is working on bringing the show to the audience. We will have to wait a while for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2 to be released. Ufotable discharged a 20-second teaser of the up and coming Demon Slayer film that will conceal the Infinite Demon train curve.

.