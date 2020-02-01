Kimberly Godwin

CBS News

Kimberly Godwin is executive vice president of News, CBS News, where she has top editorial oversight of newsgathering around the world, including the national desks, foreign desks and bureaus.

Godwin has served as a top CBS News editorial leader in multiple key positions since joining the network in 2007, most recently serving as vice president of News. She also served as CBS News’ executive director for Development and Diversity and a senior broadcast producer of the “CBS Evening News.” With dozens of years in newsrooms across the country, Godwin is a proven executive and respected newsroom leader. In 2019, in addition to her executive responsibilities, Godwin was charged with overseeing the launch of the re-imagined “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.” While executive in charge of the broadcast, Godwin managed all editorial and production aspects for the “CBS Evening News” and oversaw coverage for major breaking news stories including Hurricane Dorian, the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and O’Donnell’s exclusive reporting trip to the Texas-Mexico border.

In her role as executive director for Development and Diversity, Godwin had significantly enhanced CBS News’ profile at conferences around the country and cultivated a strong pipeline of potential employees. She also has developed a lecture series featuring top CBS News journalists sharing their reporting experiences with colleagues.An accomplished newsroom leader and executive, Godwin has helped shape the network’s flagship evening broadcast and the network’s coverage of major national and international events. Godwin was named a senior producer on the broadcast in 2007 and played a key role in developing the “CBS Evening News”‘ day-to-day and long-term coverage of major news events. She was a key part of the team covering the Newtown, Conn., school shooting, the Boston Marathon bombings, the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, Hurricane Matthew, the Orlando Pulse nightclub tragedy, the eclipse, and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.Before joining CBS News in 2007, Godwin spent more than 20 years as a manager and newsroom leader at some of the top local stations in the United States. She was the acting news director and assistant news director at WCBS-TV in New York City (2005-2007); vice president and news director at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles (2001-2003); vice president of News Operations for NBC Television Stations (2001); and vice president and news director at KXAS-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth (1998-2001). Godwin was also news director at WOIO/WUAB in Cleveland (1996-1998) and assistant news director at WCAU-TV in Philadelphia (1994-1996), and before that, senior news producer at WCAU-TV (1991-1993); executive producer at WNBC-TV in New York City (1993-1994); and producer at WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh (1991).Godwin began her career as an executive producer, producer, investigative reporter and news writer at television and radio stations in West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, Florida.In addition to being a veteran of network and local news, Godwin has spent time as a journalism educator. She was the interim director for journalism at the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication at Florida A&M University (2004-2005) and an adjunct faculty member (2003-2004), where she taught news writing, reporting and ethics. She is currently the Chair of the Board of Visitors of the journalism school at FAMU.Godwin is the recipient of many distinguished awards, including six Emmys; two Edward R. Murrow awards; an Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia award; and a Sigma Delta Chi award.She is the former chair of the Board of Managers of the North Brooklyn YMCA and member of the Board of Managers of the YMCA of New York City. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Godwin graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She is married and lives in New York City and in the Poconos, Pennsylvania.