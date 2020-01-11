kimberlite-candy-shows-grand-national-potential-with-warwick-win

The McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic, Warwick’s most valuable race, has thrown up a couple of Grand National winners in recent years and it would not take a huge stretch of the imagination to see Saturday’s winner, Kimberlite Candy, joining One For Arthur and Auroras Encore in making Aintree’s honours board.

In beating the front-running Captain Chaos by 10 lengths, Tom Lacey’s eight-year-old did two things which the trainer saw as a requirement for Aintree – he put together decent back-to-back performances, which he had so far failed to do, and will be put up enough by the handicapper to comfortably get in the National.

If it comes up soft at Aintree in April, jockey Richie McLernon would have a serious shot at making up for being beaten a nose by Neptune Collonges on Sunnyhillboy in 2012.

Kimberlite Candy finished second to Walk In The Mill in the Becher Chase over the National fences last month and Lacey, who bought him for £40,000 as a three-year-old, said: “He’s a very special horse. Every season he’s won his races and today he backed up a good run at Aintree, but the pattern was there; he’d never backed up a win and it was a concern. But he’s another year older and even at home he’s taking it forward the whole time now, rather than travelling in behind the bit.