kim-slammed-over-response-to-bushfires

Members of the uber famous Kardashian family have copped criticism for their “hypocritical” response to Australia’s devastating bushfires.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, and her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner, 23, have been slammed on social media for preaching about climate change and their heartache over the fires while in the same breath flaunting their extreme wealth.

Kardashian West, who is said to be worth up to $US400 million ($A577 million), retweeted several posts about the fire crisis in Australia before posting her own tweet declaring climate change “is real”.

Climate change is real 💔🌎 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2020

This was met with severe backlash against the reality star, who hasn’t publicly declared a donation to fire services, with Twitter users pointing out how much she posts about travelling on private jets.

Please consider this when you and you’re loved ones are flying in and out of cities/countries in private jets like it is nothing… 🙂 — Gugu Lethu (@Gugu__Lethu) January 3, 2020

It’s real but not like real enough for anyone “important” to stop living lavish lifestyles that contribute to it 🙄 — Amy Stroud (@amy_stroud) January 3, 2020

just wish we knew someone who had the finances to help 💔🌎 — The Holy Spirit (@TweetOfSpirit_) January 3, 2020

Kardashian West and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35, then clapped back at the criticism about them not donating to Australia, saying they didn’t need to publicise everything they do.

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

But it was make-up mogul Jenner, who is worth an astronomical $US1 billion ($A1.4 billion), whose post was perhaps the most savaged for being “so disconnected”.

The youngest member of the family, who have their own reality show that streams on Foxtel Now, took to her Instagram stories with a photo of a koala with a firefighter, writing: “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia.” She added, “This breaks my heart.”

Not long after, she posted a picture wearing $1450 Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers.

i don’t understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes — sustainable queen (@colourfulbeige) January 4, 2020

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed…. imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020

Their other sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 40 and Kendall Jenner, 24, have each retweeted a link about the fires online.

An estimated half a billion animals have perished in the fires, which have been burning through the east coast of Australia since October.

It comes after the devastating impact of the bushfires took centre stage at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills yesterday, with several stars extending their support.

Best Actor – Drama winner Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) called out celebrities in Hollywood for taking private jets while preaching about climate change.

media_camera Joaquin Phoenix called out the hypocrisy of some people in Hollywood. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat – the boat is fing rocked,” he said, acknowledging how many award winners had issued pleas to change the world during their speeches. “It’s so nice, but we have to do more than that … We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs.”

Originally published as Kim slammed over response to bushfires