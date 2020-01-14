kim-kardashian-will-make-you-broody-with-this-super-cute-video-of-chicago-and-true-at-target 

If you weren’t feeling broody before, then feasting your eyes on Kim Kardashian’s latest video of Chicago and True will seriously make your ovaries hurt.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star treated her Instagram followers to some ‘major cuteness’ on Monday, while sharing a clip of her daughter Chicago and Khloe Kardashian’s little girl True enjoying a day out at budget US store, Target.

The girls, both one, were seen sitting in their red trolley together and kicking back, while being spun around down the shopping aisles.

Chicago was all kinds of sweet in a velour tracksuit and trainers, while True made sure to give her cousin a run for her money in the cuteness stakes and rocked a fluffy pink jumper and lace up boots.

When they weren’t hitching a ride through the huge store, the tots filled themselves up on dinner and Chicago feeding True her food is enough to melt even the coldest of hearts. We cannot deal.

True is Khloe’s only daughter, who she shares with her baby daddy and ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Kim is mum to four kids.

She and husband Kanye West are also parents to daughter North, six, and sons Saint, four, and eight-month-old Psalm.

Kim welcomed North and Saint naturally, but had Chicago and Psalm via surrogate. She recently opened up about adding another baby to her and Kanye’s brood, but revealed doctors won’t let her go through IVF again.

‘When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mum’s organs start to shut down,’ she said in an Instagram video.

‘At 34 and a half weeks, I had to go into emergency labour — they induced me. North was four pounds. She was almost six weeks early.’

After Kim gave birth, her placenta never came out, and began growing in her uterus, which can become life-threatening. While Kim was able to get pregnant once more with Saint, after freezing her eggs, she still had a painful delivery second time round.

‘I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside,’ she said.

‘I asked my doctors, “Can I do it one more time?” And they were like, “We won’t even put an embryo in you — that would be like malpractice.”’





