kim-kardashian-watches-khloe’s-cheating-ex-tristan-thompson-lose-against-lakers-from-courtside

Kim Kardashian was as far from Team Tristan Thompson as you can get when she discovered he had cheated on her sister Khloe with Jordyn Woods.

So we’re assuming she was cheering on the LA Lakers rather than the Cleveland Cavaliers as she watched her former would-be brother-in-law on the court last night.

Kim, 39, and her husband Kanye West, 42, watched the basketball game from courtside at the Staples Center, as Tristan and his team lost out to the Lakers, 99 points to their 128.

The social media queen looked ready for a runway rather than a night of sports, wearing snakeskin trousers with a black puffer jacket and glittering pointed boots, while she wore her sunglasses for most of the game, despite being indoors.

Yeezy, wearing khaki trousers, a black jacket and a gold chain, had his arm around his wife’s shoulders as they watched the action from the best seats in the house.

Kim got super into the game, and was seen standing up and shouting as Tristan took a one point shot.

But considering she’s a born and bred California girl and Thompson, 28, cheated on her sister, we’re guessing she was heckling the Cavs star rather than issuing words of encouragement.

While the whole Kardashian family was rocked by the revelation that Tristan – who has a daughter, True, with Khloe – had kissed Kylie’s BFF Jordyn, it was Kim who really hit the roof.

A source told People: ‘Kim is the one who is really upset about this. She’s livid. She’s so angry, and she’s 100 percent on Khloé’s side. She’s there for Khloé, letting her vent and talk about it.

‘They’ve been in constant contact, and Kim is totally supportive. Guys may come and go, but the bond between the girls is never going away, and they’re committed to supporting each other.’

So Kim must have been pretty chuffed with the result at Staples.

As always, the Lakers home game was pretty star-studded, with celebrities dotted around the venue.

Friends star Courteney Cox was pictured watching the game intently, while Emily Ratajkowksi soaked up the atmosphere with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Machine Gun Kelly was also seen at the game – without rumoured squeeze Kate Beckinsale – as was Vanessa Hudgens.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Avengers’ Scarlett Johansson has ‘unfinished business’ as she takes on Taskmaster in Black Widow trailer

MORE: The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln back fighting zombies ahead of Rick Grimes movies





