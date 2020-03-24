kim-kardashian-unleashed-a-scathing-response-to-taylor-swift-over-that-leaked-kanye-west-conversation

Kim Kardashian West just spoke her mind on the newly-leaked 25-minute phone call featuring Kanye West discussing the song “Famous” with Taylor Swift.

On Monday evening (March 23), Kim took to social media with a series of tweets defending her own actions after Swift let loose a comment about the leaked call by way of her Instagram Stories.

Kardashian called Swift’s actions choosing to “reignite an old exchange” across her tweets, noting that she was “left without a choice but to respond” as she opted to accuse Swift of lying in the situation about her claims about Kardashian once more.

“.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” West wrote.

“I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” her commentary continued.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission,” West continued.

As Kim continued to explain, she asserted that, at the time in the video, the full song had yet to be written yet.

“The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation,” she claimed.

In response to Kim’s series of tweets, Swift’s representative Tree Paine took to social media noting that Taylor in fact had “declined” to tweet out the single on her own Twitter profile.

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

Kardashian also noted that Kanye “has every right” to document his musical journey and process, just like Taylor recently did with her documentary.

“Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters,” Kardashian ended her series of tweets with.

Swift originally broke her silence on the situation with a note on her Instagram Story that sent hr followers to organizations they could support among the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call(you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” wrote Swift.

It looks like the drama continues to rage on, at least for now, with no real end in sight.