kim-kardashian-thinks-late-father-robert-would-be-‘so-proud’-of-her-for-studying-law

Kim Kardashian thinks her late father Robert would have been ‘so proud’ of her for studying law.

The reality megastar announced last year that she’s studying to become a criminal justice lawyer and has just completed the first year of a four-year apprenticeship with a legal firm in LA.

The 39-year-old says her legal work makes her feel closer to her dad, who died aged 59 in 2003 from esophageal cancer.

Robert was a prominent LA lawyer who was part of the legal team that represented football star O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial and acquittal for double murder.

As a mum-of-four herself, Kimmy told the Television Critics Association she had no idea the pressure Robert was under, juggling his career with four kids.

‘There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through,’ she said.

‘So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.’

Kim previously admitted she used to leaf through Rob’s books and files on the O.J. Simpson case and was super ‘nosy about the forensics’.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star added that she works daily on her law studies for 20 hours per week and is aiming to take the bar exam in 2022.

She became interested in criminal justice reform after helping to win the release of two women from prison.

Despite the eye rolls since she announced her career in law, Kim revealed she’s been absolutely acing her exams – so much so that her tutors think she’s cheating.

‘I took a test a week ago and my attorneys, who are overseeing everything, said, “If I wasn’t sitting here watching you take this test, I would have totally thought you cheated”,’ the star told Today.

Kim’s so passionate about criminal justice she’s made a two-hour documentary about it, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

It shows Kim K visiting prisons and working alongside legal experts on four cases of people they believe have been unfairly sentenced.

The cosmetics mogul insisted she’s not bothered by people who think she’s attached herself to the cause in order to ditch her old brand.

‘I’m very used to criticism, so nothing really fazes me,’ she said.

‘I really genuinely just stay focused on the cases and the people. I’m not doing it for publicity. I really do care.’





