kim-kardashian-squeezing-into-her-balmain-outfit-is-peak-relatable

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to tight outfits, but have you ever watched her struggle to get one on?

In a recent clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star is shown getting into the daring latex suit that debuted during Balmain’s fall 2020 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

The bronze latex was an important part of Kim’s look at the time, as she took to her Instagram Story previously while showing it off after landing in Paris.

“I just got to Paris and look who’s in my room,” she previously shared. “She’s cute, fresh off the Balmain runway, wow. You guys. Oh my God, this is insane. Olivier, you are too good to me.”

Kim s clip shows exactly how difficult it can truly be for stars, even as svelte as Kim and crew, to get in those kinds of outfits.

In one scene, Kim is seen pulling up the latex, and even pulling off some breathing exercises to prepare for getting into the latex. Sister Kourtney Kardashian had her own problems with the outfit as she pondered how, exactly, she’d go to the bathroom.

“I’m gonna hold it,” she joked at one point while getting into the outfit.

It just goes to show you that, when it comes to beauty, sometimes you’ve got to deal with some annoyances here and there if you want to look fierce. Looks like Kim has no problem with it.