kim-kardashian-slapping-sister-kourtney-on-‘kuwtk’-goes-viral

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (Credit: Kourtney Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight but this week she and her sister Kourtney found themselves serving as muses for a bevy of internet memes after a clip of the siblings getting into a physical altercation went viral.

During the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it showed Kim and older sister Kourtney getting into verbal disagreements about their drastically different work ethics. According to E News, this is par for the course.

The younger Kardashian is a notorious go-getter who runs a global empire while attending law school. In contrast, Kourtney is a more laid back, a healthy-living enthusiast who would prefer to be a stay at home mom.

The Kardashian-Jenners clan is not just close, they also make millions of dollars together, causing Kim to frequently complain that Kourtney is riding on the coattails of her blood, sweat, and tears, while not doing her share to keep the family business going.

In this specific incident, Kourtney found herself struggling to get back at work after spending a month in Italy with her children.

Kim was giving Kourt dat WORK tho pic.twitter.com/5YWrSfz1J9

— Snowchild (@beingshemar) March 27, 2020

“I’m also not only shooting for our show today, but I’m also shooting Architectural Digest for my home,” the mother of three lamented during a confessional. “So, I’m just being torn in a lot of different directions. And, after being off for a month, it just gives me anxiety knowing that I’m going to be having no real privacy. There’s probably going to be 40 people in my house today.”

After an agitated Kourtney began complaining to baby sister Khloe Kardashian about her hair. Kourtney declared she’s “f–king over glam,” and then announced, “I honestly don’t want to film like, ever again.”

Given that both Khloe and Kim have a similar stance on being ambitious and pushing through discomfort to follow through on commitments, the tension gradually escalated throughout the episode. It led to the fight, and the slap (from Kim to Kourtney), heard all around the internet.

My face after seeing Kim Kardashian smack the shit out of Kourtney Kardashian #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/qG4cDfq63n

— Dee (@LifeOfLowKeyDee) March 27, 2020

kim whenever she sees kourtney pic.twitter.com/PFbcLFt8uZ

— 𝕁𝕠𝕙𝕟 (@ayrebihazze) March 27, 2020

day seven without sports: i’m watching kourtney and kim fight on this episode of keeping up with the kardashians and cheering like it’s a MMA fight #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/OEKHadj875

— Kiley Lovato (@khuBaibStation) March 27, 2020