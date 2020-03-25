kim-kardashian-showed-off-her-curves-at-ocean-pool-and-now-everyone-wants-this-bathing-suit



When Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared poolside photos of the two in their bikinis and Kim’s black bathing suit was in high demand. Though Kim has been spotted wearing a Skims Cozy Collection bikini, the black bikini she wore has been the topic of social media discussion. The bathing suit is from Sian Swimsuit and is called the Louise bikini set. It costs approximately $190. Kylie Jenner wore a Hunza G bikini that costs about $195. While fans loved the photo of both sisters in their bikinis, it was Kim’s Sian suit that went viral.

In a photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 163.6 million Instagram followers, you can see the sisters posing on their outdoor furniture as they soak up the sun. Kylie threw her head back and with closed eyes, relaxed while the sun shone on her face. Kim looked over her shoulder and stared directly into the camera. While Kim’s bathing suit featured tie straps, Kylie’s had an off-shoulder style.

You may see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared of herself and Kylie Jenner in their bikinis below.

The official Sian Swimwear Instagram account shared several beach photos of Kim Kardashian wearing the Louise swimwear. Kim wore her long black hair parted in the middle and flowing down her back. Her eye makeup was heavy and her lipstick was her favorite nude color. She paired the bikini with a black choker that featured an oversized, gold cross. The Louise bikini features a scoop top and strings on the bottoms.

If you look at the photo below, at first it appears that Kim is on a beach. A closer look reveals that she is in a pool that overlooks the ocean.

You may see the photo of Kim Kardashian wearing the Louise bikini in the ocean-front pool below.

Kim showed off her curves in a second photo where the outline of the swimming pool and the concrete deck next to it were clearly visible. You may see that photo below.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s Sian bikini? Do you like the look?

Kim Kardashian has been spending time under self-isolation with her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.



