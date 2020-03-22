kim-kardashian-shares-photo-of-baby-saint-as-she-decorates-cookies-with-her-kids-during-coronavirus-self-isolation



Kim Kardashian is one celebrity mom who is looking for creative ways to spend time with her kids due to Coronavirus self-isolation. Taking the deadly virus seriously from the beginning, Kim has been using her social media platform to warn people to take the disease seriously. She freaked out when Khloe began coughing and called the doctor, as reported by Nick Markus and has recommended people practice self-isolation. Now, several states are issuing lockdown orders where people must remain inside and only venture out for work, to buy necessities, or go to the doctor. With schools closed many parents are looking for ways to keep their young ones busy and entertained.

Kim Kardashian shared a video on her official Instagram account, in the story section, where she showed off a new baking kit from Solvang Bakery. The kit came with premade cookies and the kids were able to decorate them with various colored sprinkles and icing.

In addition to the video showcasing the kids’ cookie decorating skills, she also shared a throwback photo of herself with baby Saint. Kim Kardashian has four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months.

Kim has been going through old photos and has shared plenty of throwback pictures. She explained that the photo of Saint was actually a screenshot from their family’s reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashian and she couldn’t believe how chubby little Saint was. She shared the following caption.

“This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s. Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG 🤍🤍🤍 My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!”

You may see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared of herself with Saint West below.

In the video below, you can see as Kim Kardashian shows the cookie decorating kit she purchased and she also said she is using a yoga app for the kids due to it raining and them not being able to play outside.

Kim stated the following.

“I know all of us moms are probably trying to figure out what to do to entertain our kids. And I just got this baking kit from the Solvang Bakery and I am going to decorate with the kids right now. Also there’s this amazing yoga app for kids if you wanna keep them active inside.”

You may see the videos that Kim shared as well as the finished cookies below.

Are you self-isolating with your kids? Have you been looking for creative things that you can do with your children to pass the time?

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s idea to decorate cookies and practice yoga?



