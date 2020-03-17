kim-kardashian-shares-new-photo-of-sweet-baby-psalm-west-as-family-hunkers-down-for-coronavirus



Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable photo of her youngest child, 10-month-old Psalm West while the family continues to hunker down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kardashians have been practicing safe habits since the first cases of Coronavirus hit California, and a video of Kim freaking out after Khloe coughed went viral, as reported by Nick Markus. Kim and Kanye aren’t taking any chances when it comes to the health and safety of their four children and it appears the couple is enjoying spending family time together.

Coronavirus certainly hit close to home when Kris Jenner had to get tested after attending Lucian Grainge’s 60th birthday party. Grainge is the CEO of Universal Music Group and has tested positive for the deadly virus. Fortunately, Kris Jenner was given the all-clear, but that doesn’t mean there is room for her to lower her guard. The Kardashians and Jenners continue to take the Coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Since Kim shared the photo of baby Psalm, demand for his pajamas and the little bison blanket that was next to his head in the crib have increased.

You may see the adorable photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 162.9 million Instagram followers below. Kim shared the following caption.

My baby boy is so handsome and sweet 🤍

Born on May 10, 2019, many say that Psalm West is the spitting image of his father Kanye West. Psalm always seems to have a smile on his face and as he lounged in his crib, he had his hand to his mouth, presumably sucking his thumb. He wore the Friendly Bears zip-up pajamas with feet from Burt’s Bees Baby. The pajamas cost approximately $27 and can often be found for less.

In addition to his pajamas, fans have wanted to know what type of little blankets were in his crib. There is a dark brown bison blanket lovie from the company Angel Dear. The lovies retail for approximately $25.

You may see a video featuring Psalm West from birth until 10-months old below.

Are you spending more time with family since the Coronavirus pandemic?

Have you been practicing social distancing and self-isolation due to Coronavirus?



