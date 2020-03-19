kim-kardashian-reveals-she-hasn’t-seen-her-sisters-because-they-are-all-self-isolating-because-of-coronavirus-pandemic



Source: Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have already been speaking out concerning the Coronavirus pandemic and on Thursday, she shared an image of herself with her sister Kendall and revealed that she and her sisters are under quarantine and haven’t seen one another. Their self-isolation employs Kris Jenner took a Coronavirus test after attending Lucian Grainge’s party. Grainge tested fortunately positive for the Coronavirus but, Kris Jenner tested negative. Still, the household has been vigilant concerning the Covid-19 virus and isn’t taking a chance with regards to their health insurance and the fitness of their children.

Almost all of the Kardashians and Jenner sisters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie have shared PSAs on the official social media marketing platforms promoting safety and health awareness concerning the deadly virus that’s threatening the planet and posing a danger to older people & most vulnerable.

Kim shared the next message plus a throwback photo of herself with her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

I was organizing my photos in my own phone and found this and miss my sisters but we all have been social distancing and steering clear of one another all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we need to do this for the safety and for everybody else’s. PLEASE usually do not disregard the severity of the warnings to remain inside to avoid the spread of the virus. We will all complete this! #TogetherApart

The Kardashians and Jenners are a number of the biggest social media marketing influencers and what they state means too much to Generation Xers. From advice on fashion to worldwide pandemics, Generation X flocks with their social media marketing posts so when they address something similar to an internationally pandemic and go on it seriously, people get sucked in.

Kim Kardashian has had the Coronavirus pandemic seriously right from the start and she even freaked out after Khloe coughed and she feared it may be the Coronavirus, as reported by Nick Markus.

