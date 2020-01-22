kim-kardashian-reveals-she-called-her-daughter-north-after-a-joke-by-jay-leno

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Kim Kardashian has revealed how she came up with her children’s unique names – and that North West’s name started out as a joke.

When Kim and Kanye West announced they were expecting their first child together, the internet was awash with memes guessing at what their offspring could be called, but it was a joke from Jay Leno that sealed the deal.

Speaking to Kylie Jenner as she did her make-up using some of Kim’s line of KKW Beauty products, Kim answered questions tweeted to her by fans.

When asked how she came up with the name North, she explained it was all down to an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno: ‘North took me a week to name, not a week but like four or five days. I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made that as a joke.

‘I said no way, I would never name my daughter that. I even said that on his show. Everyone was coming up to me like, “It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it,” and then Pharrell [Williams] had all these meanings.’

She admitted the name grew on her for her now 6-year-old daughter, after initially being set on the name Easton West.

The reality star had denied North was even in consideration on the show, telling Jay Leno: ‘There are so many rumours. That is not true. That is not one of the names on the list.’

Kim added: ‘They really become the name that you name them. Saint, I couldn’t think of anything either and we got books, we were sitting in there and it just came.

‘Kanye came up with Saint and then Chicago took me, like, two weeks. And Psalm, you [Kylie] named him!’

Kylie added: ‘Well, you thought of it but I vouched for it.’

A source close to Kanye had previously told People that the name was a reflection on his recent renewed dedication to being a Christian.

They claimed: ‘Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child.

‘Psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually. I know that both of them read the Bible regularly now.

‘Kanye loves the Books of Poetry of the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon. He reads them over and over.

‘Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, but Kanye believes that there’s a lot of wisdom in them.’





