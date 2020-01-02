Home NEWS Kim Kardashian reveals photos of her and daughter North in the Oval...

Kim Kardashian reveals photos of her and daughter North in the Oval Office

James Smith
January 2, 2020 | 9: 59am

Kim Kardashian posted a series of never-before-seen photos on her Instagram page showing her and daughter North in the Oval Office from one of her numerous visits to the White House last year.

In one pic, the 6-year-old North is standing on the presidential seal in the office wearing a white dress.

The reality star kneels down to kiss North in another snap taken behind the president’s desk and with a backdrop of the windows in the Oval Office.

Kardashian, with North sitting in her lap, posed with her grandmother, Mary-Jo Campbell, under a portrait of George Washington.

The pictures were included in an album dated July posted on New Year’s.

Kardashian made a number of visits to the White House last year as she lobbied President Trump on criminal reform.

