🔥Kim Kardashian reveals fight with Kourtney shut down KUWTK filming for a week🔥

Kim Kardashian West has revealed that the nasty physical fight between her and sister Kourtney halted filming of Keeping Up With The Kardashians for a week.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel filmed from her house in isolation, Kim, 39 described the fight as “intense” and said that they all needed to take a week off to have a breather.

She said: “It was intense. I don’t really ever resort to violence like that. But she scratched me so hard. You couldn’t see but I was bleeding.

“I felt it on my back. I went over and slapped her back.”

“It’s not my proudest moment but we were going through it.”

She continued: “Everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show’.

“We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.”

She added that matriarch Kris Jenner cried when she saw the footage of her daughters fighting.

Kim said that the fight, which is featured in the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18, started because Kourtney would “come to work with an attitude.”

She said her sister would turn up to filming despite being “unhappy”, but she would then “take it out on the crew” and her family, as seen in earlier episodes of the show.

Kim then challenged Kourtney’s commitment to work sparking the fight, which younger sister Khloe then had to break up.

She assured Kimmel that her and older sister Kourtney are “fine” now.