kim-kardashian-reveals-even-more-fridges-in-her-mansion-after-being-dragged-for-‘only-stocking-water’

If you thought Kim Kardashian was done with her kitchen tour, you were wrong, as the reality star has unveiled even more fridges in her sprawling mansion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was previously dragged on social media when it appeared she only had one fridge that was filled with just milk and water.

‘Where’s the food?!’ the concerned masses cried out.

It turned out that Kim, 39, has an entire walk-in fridge with all the fresh produce and tasty vegan treats you could imagine.

But of course, when you’re a multi-millionaire living in a $60 million (£46 million) mansion in Hidden Hills, you’d be silly for just stopping at one walk-in fridge.

In one of her latest Instagram stories, Kim headed for a morning workout before remembering that she missed out a whole section of fridges.

‘Another Fridge Alert!’ Kim warned her Instagram followers.

‘Did I mention guys that I also have a fridge in my gym. It’s only water I’m warning you — but I do have a fridge in the gym guys, in case you were wondering,’ she revealed.

The KKW Beauty founder unveils a stainless steel fridge at the back of her gym stocked with all the Voss water you could possibly want.

She then appears to head back into her kitchen and starts opening the draws of a cabinet, which also turn out to be smaller fridges.

Apparently, fridges don’t just come in one style.

Honestly though, who needs that many?

It comes after Kim decided to take fans inside her huge walk-in fridge to confirm that, yes, she does actually have food in her house.

As well as a chef in a kitchen that wouldn’t be out of place in a restaurant.

‘I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here’s a little peek inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruits and veggies!’ Kim told fans.

‘So you’ll come into my pantry… I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all glass jars. I got rid of all plastic bottles, so I just have this for right now… It’s just my drink fridge.’

So far, Kim has amazed us with her uniquely-designed sinks and countless fridges and we’re wondering what other contraptions we’re yet to discover in Casa Kimye.





