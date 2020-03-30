Kim Kardashian plans to go BLONDE post quarantine time

Kim Kardashian is well known for her choice of clothes and unique hair colours. This American model, businesswoman and actress have wowed us on numerous occasions by bringing in some change to break the monotony. The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ actress is currently following the quarantine life with her kids and husband. As Kim is known for her love to keep changing her styles, being quarantined isn’t helping in doing that.

Kim took to Instagram and wrote that her hair is going to be really healthy as it won’t be exposed to any chemicals or heat treatments. She added that she is thinking of getting her blonde look back after things get back to normal. Well, this model can carry any look with extreme confidence and we have already seen Kim in the blonde look and we can’t deny that the change was a welcome one then and so will it be now.

