kim-kardashian-looks-identical-to-her-daughter-north-in-amazing-throwback-snap

We always knew the apple didn’t fall far from the tree with Kim Kardashian and her daughter North.

But after Kimmy posted a throwback snap of herself as a child looking pretty much identical to her six-year-old, we realised the apple never left the tree.

THEY ARE THE SAME APPLE (this metaphor may have slightly got away from us).

Kim had us all shook when she posted a snap of herself, Kourtney and Khloe as kids sitting side by side and grinning, alongside the caption: ‘Triplets.’

The same cheeky smile, the same adorable curls… Kim’s clearly passed on her best assets to North.

The reality star’s fans flocked to the comments sections to remark at the similarity.

‘North looks exactly like you!’ one follower wrote, while another added: ‘North and Kim are like twins wow.’

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star not only bears an uncanny resemblance to North, she clearly wants to bestow a unique sense of style on the youngster too.

Kim K raised eyebrows after gifting her daughter a hat worn by Michael Jackson for Christmas.

The white trilby was worn by the pop star in his Smooth Criminal music video in 1988 and had Michael’s name embroidered on it, as well as his make-up stains.

We don’t know how much Kim paid for it, but we reckon a fair amount – considering she and husband Kanye West previously gave North a $65,625 (£50,000) jacket worn by MJ.

The couple made the extravagant purchase at an auction back in October and now we’re questioning every present we’ve ever given anyone.

It comes after Kim admitted she couldn’t get North to behave during the Kardashian-West Christmas photoshoot – so she had to Photoshop the tot into the snap.

She said: ‘It was a time thing and it was hard to wrangle everyone together so I said I’ll just do my own family.

‘It was so much anxiety with the four kids – North was having a day and I said fine we’ll do it without you but then she said she just wanted to shoot with me.

‘So I said fine, we’ll just Photoshop her in. So that’s not actually her in the picture. The anxiety I went thought to get that picture. There’s always one.’





