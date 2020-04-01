Donald Trump is reportedly in talks to commute Joe Exotic‘s prison sentence following lobbying efforts from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. While the pair were unable to attend a scheduled meeting at the White House due to social distancing implementations, it has been reported that the trio discussed Exotic’s incarceration via Zoom earlier today.

Kardashian and West join a myriad of celebrities who have called for Exotic’s release since the docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness premiered on Netflix last week. The couple echo sentiments from the likes of Cardi B, who feels that Exotic should be uncaged from his 22-year prison sentence for trying to arrange the murder of his adversary, Carole Baskin.

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free.

The feud between Baskin and Exotic centered around their differing opinions in regards to what constitutes animal cruelty, with Exotic repeatedly denying Baskin’s claims that his roadside zoo contributed to “an industry of misery.” Naturally, given the controversial context of the case, Kardashian and West are now facing backlash for their involvement.

Speaking exclusively to Highsnobiety, Liger enthusiast and animal welfare expert Terry Goodkitty said, “I’m as riled up as a mangy dog gettin’ sudsed up in the tub. It ain’t right that some famous celebrity can ring up Trump and take a dump on the concerns of all them big kitties.”

She continued, “They ain’t got no president who’s gonna care for em or listen to em purr real good. Just because that murdering pelt-wearin Kardashian can string two words together don’t make her a lawyer, so I don’t see why any federal counsel would treat her as such!”

At the time of writing, April 1, further details of the conversation between Kardashian, West, and Trump regarding Exotic’s case have yet to be released to the public. Details to follow.