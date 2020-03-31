kim-kardashian-is-praising-teachers-as-she-struggles-with-homeschooling-but-loves-the-home-time-with-the-kids



Kim Kardashian is praising teachers now that she is spending time inside her mansion homeschooling her children. It’s definitely a change of routine for Kim who is used to micro-managing her kids’ busy schedules so she can attend to things outside of the home. Kanye West has been quarantined at home with Kim and it is definitely a big change for the family of six. Kim appeared on The View, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and opened up about her new lifestyle. She also specifically gave a shoutout to teachers and said she has a newfound respect for them now that she has had a taste of the homeschooling life and being home with four children all day.

Not everyone is interested in hearing Kim Kardashian’s complaints or insights on what life is like for her now that the Coronavirus has kept her homebound. For every comment or remark that Kim makes, there are more who sound off saying they are tired of hearing from celebrities who aren’t living paycheck to paycheck or worrying about where their next meal comes from.

Madonna tried to make a statement through a video where she appeared naked in a bathtub full of roses as she called the Coronavirus “The Great Equalizer” but that too fell on deaf ears. Many blue-collar worker people weren’t connecting with Madonna as she lounged in her milky, rose-filled bath from her luxury home as well.

Speaking of teachers, Kim Kardashian said that they deserve so much and she was thankful her kids were on spring break, apparently worn out from homeschooling.

Kim Kardashian stated the following to the hosts of the show when discussing what her new lifestyle was like.

“It’s been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

Kim hasn’t provided an update on how she is handling her law studies in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. She did continue to speak about enjoying the family bonding time that she is experiencing now, especially with her husband Kanye West.

Regardless of how many feel about Kim sharing her struggles, there are many who can relate and are equally appreciative of the hard work American teachers invest in students now that they are homeschooling their kids.

