kim-kardashian-hides-her-face-with-a-giant-binder-of-secrets-as-she-leaves-husband-kanye-west’s-office

Kim Kardashian attempted to hide her face as she left Kanye West’s office in Los Angeles with an entourage of designers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has no time for leisure as she held up a giant binder to block her make-up free face.

We’d love to see what kind of designs are in that binder.

The star rocked a grey sweatsuit that she accessorised with a large mustard handbag.

Of course, she couldn’t go to Kanye’s office without wearing a pair of black and grey Yeezy Boosts.

That’s support, right there.

The 39-year-old was accompanied by a team of designers which has got us excited about what Kanye and Kim are up to.

Her outing comes after Kim slammed trolls who accused her of being hypocritical in her messages on the Australian wildfires.

Along with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the star has been publicly posting images and videos of the devastating blaze which has burned through large areas of Australia, leaving families homeless and half a billion animals dead.

One follower, however, wasn’t satisfied with Kim’s posts.

‘Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,’ they wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

But keen to defend herself, Kim replied: ‘Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicise everything.’

The fire still rages on in areas including New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, with temperatures soaring past 48c (120F), and Kim has been promoting links to where people could donate themselves.

Khloe later saw the message and continued defending her family.

‘We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate,’ the reality star stated. ‘It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.

‘Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that.

‘Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.’





