kim-kardashian-denies-‘booing’-tristan-thompson-at-nba-game-after-reports-surface-on-twitter:-‘i-was-there-to-support-him!’

Keen to make sure people don’t think she’s a hater, Kim Kardashian defended claims she was booing her sister’s ex Tristan Thompson last night.

The Twitter drama came after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted sitting courtside at Tristan’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center and her behaviour left everyone confused.

First of all, Kim posted a shot of Tristan playing to Instagram Stories. But then she was spotted standing up as Tristan prepared to shoot a free throw, and some courtside supporters shared the video on social claiming Kim was booing.

Kim Kardashian standing up to heckle Tristan Thompson courtside while he was at the free-throw line during Cavs-Lakers is FULL PETTY. pic.twitter.com/ZAFvVT8ZfC — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) January 14, 2020

It wouldn’t have been that surprising considering Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe twice – late in her pregnancy and then again with family friend Jordyn Woods. However Khloe and Tristan are on smooth terms now and Kim, 39, even reportedly had dinner with him in September.

To stop the nonsense, Kim took to Twitter to clear things up herself. Retweeting a story by Harper’s Bazaar that claimed she was booing Tristan, Kim wrote: ‘I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!’ [sic]

Tristan later commented beneath Kim’s tweet, ‘Thanks for the support sister!’

The NBA star, 28, has been getting close to Khloe, 35, in recent months

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended her three-year relationship with Tristan last February, when it emerged he had kissed her sister Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods. After the fallout, the couple have been co-parenting their one-year-old daughter True.

In October sources told E! News that Tristan was trying his best to get Khloe interested again.

And a few months later in December it looked like Khloe was wearing the promise ring he had bought for her.

Now with Kim’s extra efforts to cheer him on, does this mean Tristan’s won Khloe back?





