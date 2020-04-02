🔥Kim Kardashian deletes tweet suggesting 'fun things to do while at home' after getting negative responses🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Kim Kardashian deleted a tweet suggesting “fun things to do while at home during self quarantine” after getting serious pushback on Twitter.

Responses included people asking her for money, wondering if she was simply promoting her makeup line and app, and some Taylor Swift fans asking her to use this time to apologize to the popstar.

Kardashian swiftly deleted the tweet after the negative responses started rapidly rolling in, returning to posting about the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her criminal reform work.

Others mentioned more realistic activities, like paying bills.

This isn’t the first time she’s received pushback during the coronavirus pandemic. She was recently accused of “trying to make a profit” and not donating enough money after giving $1 million and tying the donation (which some critics called too small based on her net worth) in with her shapewear sales.

While her tweet may be deleted, the responses are still visible.