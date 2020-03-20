kim-kardashian-delays-beauty-product-launch-due-to-coronavirus



Kim Kardashian delayed the planned Friday, March 20, 2020, launch of her new KKW Beauty Nude 5 Gloss due to the Coronavirus. Though Kim had shared a previous message on the official Instagram page saying the product launch would be delayed, there were some disappointed shoppers who had hoped they could pick up the shimmery lip tint on Friday. Kim is a big fan of nude lip colors and in the photo below she is wearing nude lip liner, nude creme lipstick, and topped it off with a nude gloss. Fans of the popular makeup line were not only disappointed due to the delay but also because Kim hasn’t announced when the product would be available. Now, she simply says the Nude 5 Gloss Classic II is coming soon.

You may see a photo that Kim shared on the official KKW Beauty Instagram account where she has 4.4 million followers below.

Bronzey nude glam – @kimkardashian wears the new Classic II Eyeshadow Palette, Nude 5 Crème Lipstick, and Nude 2.5 Lip Liner paired with Nude 5 Gloss. Classic II is coming soon to KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY

Kim Kardashian has taken the Coronavirus pandemic seriously and shared with her followers that she is practicing self-isolation and even said she misses her sisters as they haven’t been spending time together. She has used her platform to share messages about health and safety and is encouraging everyone to practice handwashing, self-isolation, and quarantining.

Kris Jenner had to be tested for the Coronavirus after attending Lucian Grainge’s birthday party. The move has caused outrage with many who feel that regular people who have many Coronavirus symptoms are unable to get tests, yet celebrities who are feeling healthy are easily obtaining tests.

Kris Jenner didn’t have Coronavirus — but the entire family has used their mother’s experience as a cautionary tale. Now each sister is practicing social distancing and remaining holed up in their own homes.

Kim shared the following announcement about the KKW Beauty product’s delay.

Were you looking forward to the launch of the KKW lip gloss? Are you hoping that Kim Kardashian makes the official announcement for the product’s launch soon?

