kim-kardashian-brands-sister-kylie-jenner’s-make-up-‘cheap’-as-youtube-tutorial-goes-wrong

Kim Kardashian savagely branded sister Kylie Jenner’s makeup ‘cheap st’ as the pair teamed up for a YouTube tutorial that went hilariously wrong.

Kylie, 22, had Kim on her YouTube channel as a guest for her regular segment ‘Get ready with us’.

In the clip she got the chance to show off her makeup skills on her older half-sister – all while using products from her Kylie Cosmetics range of course.

When she was finishing off Kim’s look she wanted to use her favourite setting spray to keep the makeup in place.

As she tried to spray a bit onto a brush, it failed to come out straight away.

Kylie explained that it was a new bottle which was why it was taking so long to spray, however Kim wasn’t happy about being made to wait.

‘Why the fk is this not working? Hold on,’ the mum-of-one said as she turned away from the camera and pumped furiously.

Kim stared straight down the camera and said: ‘Cheap st.’

Eventually Kylie got it working and the rest of Kim’s makeover could continue.

The tutorial also game the famous sisters a chance to chat and ask each other questions, as well as answer questions from their fans.

Kylie who is mum to daughter Stormi with ex Travis Scott, revealed she wants to have a big family with four kids just like Kim.

The 39-year-old is mum to North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two and eight-month-old son Psalm with husband Kanye West.

‘I see myself for sure having four kids, I just don’t know when,’ Kylie said.

‘I don’t have a timeline for this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or four kids in seven years.’

Her big sister gave her some advice, saying that the key to managing a big family is ‘being really organised’. And, we imagine, being pretty well off.





