Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's minimalist home: Where do they keep all their stuff?

Kim and Kanye’s minimal Los Angeles mansion has been called many things.

A recent Architectural Digest feature called it a ‘boundary-defying home.’ Kanye West called it a ‘futuristic Belgian monastery.’ Some Twitter users call it ‘the sunken place’, a reference to the film Get Out’s nightmarish hellscape.

Whatever your thoughts and feelings are on the Kardashian-West $60 million Hidden Hills home, there’s one burning question that unites us all – namely, where is all of their stuff?

Kim needs a place to put all of her sister Kylie’s lip kits, Kanye needs one for his rotation of MAGA hats and their growing brood of children undoubtedly have toys that need to go somewhere.

Kim and Kanye’s minimalist bathroom

While the mystery of the couple’s custom sinks has been solved, their hyper minimalistic approach to life leaves us wondering if it’s ever acceptable to leave anything lying around in the Kardashian-West abode.

Kim in her ‘monastery’ hallway

Kim has dropped a few hints about how the couple creates an illusion of minimalism while stashing a lot of stuff behind the scenes, including a few storage solutions that would make Marie Kondo weep with joy.

Here’s what we’ve found out so far.

It’s just really, really big

Who needs a gallery wall when you can just have one really big Anish Kapoor sculpture? Or loads of outdoor chairs when you can buy ‘the longest picnic table in America’?

There’s also no need for additional lighting or lamps in the family’s oceanic bathroom, as the entire ceiling is a light panel – which Kim revealed they chose after seeing it in a Chanel store.

Being this minimalist is very expensive – even for a multi-millionaire

Kanye revealed to Architectural Digest that he sold one of his cars, a Maybach, to buy a vintage 1940s Jean Royere Polar Bear sofa.

He said, “People told me I was crazy for what I paid for it, but I had to have it.”

The Kardashian’s living room, featuring a couch, table and piano (YouTube / @vogue)

As for how much it might have set him back? Sotheby’s auctioned off a Polar Bear set – a couch and two chairs – for a whopping $1.8 million.

Kim walking around her home for Vogue’s 73 Questions

Architectural Digest reported Kim was one of the people who thought he was “crazy” for buying it, though she said being with him has been “an extraordinary education”.

There’s a single room for a stuffed toy

One of the weirdest details from Kim and Kanye’s Architectural Digest interview is the fact that they have a room just for a giant white stuffed toy.

The stuffed ‘gargantuan, creature-like soft sculpture’ by Isabel Rower looks like a giant squid and is literally the only thing inside the room.

Kim next to her and Kanye’s grand piano

When asked if the room was an art installation or playroom, Kanye responded mysteriously, “Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Kim also has what Vogue described as a ‘wardrobe multiplex’ made up of separate dressing rooms and closets.

Each have different purposes, from serving as a fitting room to simply serving as a dedicated shoes and handbags room.

A lot of stuff lives in the garage

American Vogue’s cover interview with Kim described the reality star’s home in detail, with writer Jonathan van Meter describing how he had to ‘pass through Pentagon-level security’ before entering the home through their roomy garage.

While they’ve never revealed the garage before, it sounds like the most crowded part of the house.

(YouTube / @vogue)

Van Meter described seeing ‘a wall of shelves with boxes of Adidas Yeezy Boost sneakers stacked to the ceiling’, a second row packed with ‘fifteen identical oversize black suitcases’, as well as ‘ten strollers and even more car seats.’

As for the most unusual thing in the garage? A ‘security pod, manned 24 hours a day.’

The house has been ‘purified’ by Kanye and his designer Axel Vervoordt

Kanye and Kim’s designer Axel Vervoordt revealed they worked together in the pursuit of purity in the home, which meant all furniture was up for the chopping block.

Vervoordt said, “Kanye and Kim wanted something totally new. We didn’t talk about decoration but a kind of philosophy about how we live now and how we will live in the future.

We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer.

Kim revealed in an Architectural Digest interview that Kanye went above and beyond to ensure there was even less clutter in the house, going as far as to rip out the hanging bars in his closet in the pursuit of sacred cleanliness. Instead, he created a “whole new system for how you fold your clothes” – which means that West had to steam his clothes every time he decides he wants to wear something.

He explained, “I can see all my clothes in my closet at the same time. I just have ‘em on U-Line racks.”

Kim also dropped an ominous hint that Kanye might be coming for her closet next, as she said to Kanye in the AD interview, “I think if you were to get rid of one thing, you would definitely get rid of stuff in my closet. I feel like you think I’m a hoarder.”

Kanye also revealed he ripped out the stairs in their backyard so that the kids would have more space to skateboard and scooter around. He even tried to scrap storage solutions according to Kim, who said, “Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality.”

The only time Kanye seems to have bent his own rule was on Valentine’s Day last year, when he went full maximalist – filling his living room with single stem roses and Kenny G.

Things go under the floor

One thing you’ll notice from all of Kim and Kanye’s pictures of their home is that there’s not a television or entertainment console to be seen anywhere.

Given that Kim got her start on reality TV (and is apparently a massive Dateline fan), not having a television clearly isn’t an option.

Kim and Kanye at home with their kids

On Instagram stories, she posted a video of her 130 inch TV rising out of the ground like a robot zombie with the push of a button.

“It comes up and down, looks like the floor and you can stand on top of it,” she explained.

Stuff is hidden in the walls

Kim hinted there was more than meets the eye in the couple’s home, as she revealed the house’s walls are part of their storage solution – rather than putting up shelves and closets.

She said, “I know where every last thing is. There’s a place for everything, even if it’s hidden in the wall, in a cabinet that you can’t see.”

She insisted, “We do have a lot of stuff.”