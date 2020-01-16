kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west-are-buying-out-cinemas-to-screen-just-mercy-so-fans-can-watch-for-free

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were so impressed with new movie Just Mercy, that they’re buying out cinemas so fans can watch it for free.

Just Mercy stars Jamie Foxx, Michael B Jordan and Brie Larson and follows the real-life story of Walter McMillian (played by Foxx), a black man wrongly convicted of murder and sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit.

He teams up with defense lawyer Byran Stevenson (Jordan), who’s devoted to freeing wrongly convicted inmates, to overturn his sentence after being wrongfully accused of killing an 18-year-old white woman.

It’s a story close to Kim’s heart, as she has been committed to fighting for prison reform in the US and managed to secure the release of 17 inmates in just 90 days last year.

Kim is currently studying to become a lawyer, just like her dad Robert, and she plans to take the bar in 2022 as part of her four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm.

In a post captured by Instagram account The Shade Room, Kim revealed that she and husband Kanye had been so moved by Just Mercy that they are hosting a competition for fans to see the film for free.

She explained that the couple have teamed up with non-profit organisation Represent Justice and they will be buying out movie theatres across the US to host free screenings of Just Mercy.

Kim wrote: ‘I was so moved after seeing #JustMercy, that Kanye and I want to make sure you have the chance to see it too. So we are joining @werepjustice to buy out theaters across the country to give you a chance to win tickets to a free screening.

‘Sign up at representjustice.org/kkw and get ready to be blown away by the incredible work of Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative and the amazing performances by Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson.’

Just Mercy is based on Bryan Stevenson’s memoir, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, published back in 2014.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk at the film’s London premiere, Michael said he wanted to make his co-star Jamie and lawyer Bryan ‘proud’.

‘I wanted to make [Jamie] proud, I wanted to make Bryan Stephenson proud. When you work with your friends, there’s a certain level of comfortability and trust that you have in these scenes and moments.

‘Even though the subject material was really heavy and there’s a seriousness to it, we leaned into the fact that we can push ourselves. It was a safe space to build and play and it was a lot of fun.’

Just Mercy is out in cinemas on 17 January.





