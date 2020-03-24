kim-kardashian-accused-of-using-coronavirus-to-promote-skims

Kim Kardashian announced that she will donate a portion of proceeds from her SKIMS shapewear line toward the coronavirus fight. However, now people are calling out the mogul for promoting her brand amidst a global pandemic.

Yesterday, the reality star revealed on Instagram that she will donate 20 percent of profits from her SKIMS Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, an organization that is providing relief for children living in poverty. Following her announcement, many fans on social media berated Kardashian for seemingly profiting off a pandemic, with many claiming her contribution is more self-serving than generous.

Scroll down to see how people are reacting to Kim Kardashian’s announcement.

taylor: instead of asking how i feel about the phone call, i’ve donated to this crisis and you should too!

kim: you🥵are so😤self serving🤬but please💝buy my products💵so that😁a certain✨amount goes🌈 towards covid19🦠 and i still😇 gain profit🤑#KimKardashianIsOverParty

— ❆ (@n13_swift) March 24, 2020

Let me add: Kim: Back in stock-

The Cotton Collection at Skims has been restocked( during a national pandemic)

— EAPHQAHC (@eaphqahc) March 24, 2020

20%? Really? Do you not have enough money already for 100%?

— Emma Albert (@EmmaCJAlbert) March 23, 2020

Why not just donate?! Why aim to make profit with the intent to donate?!

— Monica Monroe (@monicamonroe) March 23, 2020

meanwhile @rihanna donating $5 MILLION 💯

— Who Da Pho Dis (@WhoDaPhoDis) March 23, 2020