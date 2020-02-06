killing-of-iranian-general-opens-up-‘new-frontier’-in-assassination,-journalist-says

Killing Of Iranian General Opens Up ‘New Frontier’ In Assassination, Journalist Says

News
John koli0

Killing Of Iranian General Opens Up ‘New Frontier’ In Assassination, Journalist Says New Yorker writer Adam Entous says the U.S. could face further retaliation from Iran for the death of Qassem Soleimani: “If you look at their history, they take a long time before they strike back.”

Killing Of Iranian General Opens Up ‘New Frontier’ In Assassination, Journalist Says

Middle East

February 6, 20201:32 PM ET

Heard on Fresh Air

Terry Gross

New Yorker writer Adam Entous says the U.S. could face further retaliation from Iran for the death of Qassem Soleimani: “If you look at their history, they take a long time before they strike back.”

Related Posts

john-bercow-rebuked-by-house-of-commons-chiefs-for-naming-staff-in-autobiography

John Bercow rebuked by House of Commons chiefs for naming staff in autobiography

John koli
us.-seeks-to-stop-schick-maker-edgewell-from-buying-shaving-upstart-harry’s

U.S. seeks to stop Schick-maker Edgewell from buying shaving upstart Harry’s

syed
watch-live:-trump-welcomes-venezuela’s-juan-guaido-to-white-house

Watch live: Trump welcomes Venezuela’s Juan Guaido to White House

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *