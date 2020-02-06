Killing Of Iranian General Opens Up ‘New Frontier’ In Assassination, Journalist Says New Yorker writer Adam Entous says the U.S. could face further retaliation from Iran for the death of Qassem Soleimani: “If you look at their history, they take a long time before they strike back.”

Killing Of Iranian General Opens Up ‘New Frontier’ In Assassination, Journalist Says

Middle East

February 6, 20201:32 PM ET

Heard on Fresh Air

Terry Gross

New Yorker writer Adam Entous says the U.S. could face further retaliation from Iran for the death of Qassem Soleimani: “If you look at their history, they take a long time before they strike back.”