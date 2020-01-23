killing-eve’s-fiona-shaw-joins-cast-of-baptiste-season-2-as-tcheky-karyo-returns

Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw will be joining Tchéky Karyo in the new series of crime thriller Baptiste.

The actress will play Emma Chambers, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her entire family goes missing in the Hungarian mountains during a ski holiday.

It gets more complicated as she’s a British Ambassador, and soon the press is circulating over what actually happened to them.

As a result, she reaches out to Baptiste, played by Karyo.

Baptiste, a spin-off from TV series The Missing, launched last year in the UK with Tom Hollander playing a man reaching out to the retired detective in a bid to find his daughter.

On the announcement of the series launching, Harry and Jack Williams, the brothers behind the show, said: ‘We are thrilled to be continuing Julien Baptiste’s story.

‘Even more ambitious than ever, this year’s story pays homage to its roots in ‘The Missing’ by unfolding across two distinct periods of time, and we can guarantee even more surprises and twists.

‘It’s a privilege to work once more with the mesmerising Tchéky Karyo who has created an iconic character. And this year he’ll be joined by Fiona Shaw, an incredible actress who we’ve wanted to work with for some time.

‘We can’t wait to see the two of them together.’

They added that it was likely this was the last we’ll see of the character, with the show ending after the upcoming six-episode stint.

Filming for the first series was based in Amsterdam, with this year’s offering behind based in Hungary.

Speaking on the announcement, Tcheky said: ‘I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through.

‘I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.’

Baptiste returns later this year on BBC One.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and Florence Pugh rep the best of British at Bafta LA Tea Party

MORE: Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season already and we are here for it





