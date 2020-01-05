killing-eve-star-jodie-comer-and-florence-pugh-rep-the-best-of-british-at-bafta-la-tea-party

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer was a vision in pink as she attended the Bafta Los Angeles tea party.

Bafta threw the event in LA ahead of the announcement of its film nominations on Tuesday.

The actress, wearing her blonde hair down, shone in a vibrant, pink frilly blouse teamed with smart black trousers and pink heels.

It was an eye-catching outfit worthy of her iconic Killing Eve character Villanelle.

After posing for pictures on the red carpet, she hung out with fellow actress Florence Pugh, who stars in the latest film adaptation of Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

Florence looked stunning in a short purple velvet dress which she teamed with statement earrings and bejeweled heels.

Her latest film is picking up a fair bit of awards buzz which might translate to Bafta nods next week.

Gerwig, Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, was also present at the event which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Taron Egerton and Awkwafina were also some of the big names also in attendance.

Bafta will be announcing the nominees for this year’s awards on Tuesday morning, and no doubt many of the famous faces present at the tea party will be hoping to hear their name read out.

Jodie’s 2020 awards season is already getting off to an incredible start as she has been nominated for a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Killing Eve.

The drama, about a game of cat and mouse between assassin Villanelle and security operative Eve, played by Sandra Oh, was recently renewed for a fourth season.

President of AMC Networks and AMC Studios Sarah Barnett said of the renewal: ‘How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on US television for six years.

‘The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

‘Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.’





