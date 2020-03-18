killing-eve-season-3-updates-and-konstanin-mystery-debunked!

Killing Eve is a Golden globe winning British spy thriller television series, .It is an adaptation of Luke Jenning Villanelle. It will be releasing on 26th April 2020. The makers of the show has also officially announced for its renewal for fourth season in the upcoming coming year.

The plot of this mind boggling spy thriller revolves around the life of an intelligence officer by the name of Eve Polastri who gets fired from her job for her bad attitude towards assassins. She has this bad habit of poking nose into the business of criminals, especially women criminals even though it does not fall under her work circle, we get to see a lot of cat and mouse relationship characters pursuing supremacy.

The upcoming seasons will keep exploring their relationship in greater detail. In spite of the fact that they both are enemies professionally, They both are hard-working, ambitious, and slightly obsessive, whose respective fields had “betrayed and deceived them at every turn”

Source: BBC America

Cast

Sandra oh, Jodie comer, Fiona Shaw,Owen McDonnell and Kim Bodina will be reprising their respective roles in the upcoming season. Suzanne Heathcote will be directing Season 3. The show is very well received among the fans and also is critically acclaimed Jodie comer has done a spectacular job in playing her role for which she has won the golden globe award.

Whatever happened to KONSTANIN MYSTERY!

We hope to see the puzzle of konstanin continue in this season as the vague associate with a great beard was murdered in the first season finale but returned in the second season thus increasing the puzzle around his loyalty lies toward which group and also intensifying his relation between him and villanelle all this mystery will get resolved in the coming season. Fans are certainly not allowed to miss it!