killing-eve:-season-3-to-be-released-earlier-than-scheduled

Killing Eve season 3 is set to be released sooner than expected. We have all the details.

Finally, some entertainment news to gladden the heart—Killing Eve season 3 will be premiering earlier than it was scheduled for, TV Line reported earlier today.

The series was originally slated to return on April 26, 2020, but has now been scheduled for two weeks earlier, on April 12.

In a statement about the preponement of the season, AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett said: “We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now.”

Barnett definitely has a point—with so many shows being postponed and productions halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Killing Eve news comes as a relief to viewers and fans.

Though there isn’t a dearth of content available to viewers—considering the number of streaming services available now and re-runs on television—new material is already becoming scarce.

A host of The CW’s shows, including the final season of Supernatural have been taken off the air because production on the series hasn’t concluded.

And with the current global situation yet to be abated, nobody seems to know when productions can resume, let alone when the shows can return to air.

Fortunately, it seems the Killing Eve has managed to get its complete season produced well in time to not only go on air but to do so early.

Fans have been waiting almost a year with a list of questions that the third season needs to answer—chief among them, what happened to Eve, played by Sandra Oh?

The previous season ended on a shocking note, with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shooting Eve after having coaxed her to join her side. According to the new season’s trailer, Villanelle isn’t quite over Eve’s death, though she shows it in her own peculiar way.

Barnett confirmed that this season would be diving in to the minds of the characters. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Considering the tough weeks ahead for viewers around the world, Killing Eve might be the perfect way to spend an evening trying to forget what’s happening around us.

Killing Eve season 3 will be available on BBC America and AMC from April, 12.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website or the website for your state’s Department of Health.