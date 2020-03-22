killing-eve-might-be-the-most-interesting-show-to-binge-watch-during-quarantine-period-amid-coronavirusright-now!-read-to-know-why!

The world is suffering from a tough time. At this stage of time the audience usually search for two things on the television. The first thing is escapism and the second one is assurity that others have suffered through the same or even worse situation. Here’s the best TV series you must watch during this quarantine period.

Killing Eve is one of the best series you can watch right now. The show revolves around an voluptuous assassin, Villanelle. It is about the adventures in her life. It even has the dogged M16 agent in its lead role. She is shown on her trail.

Both of them has attracted a lot of audience for the show. Villanelle role is played by Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh will become the dogged M16 agent. The show has got a lot of viewers for the show from both sides of the Atlantic.

Well, Small wonder season three of the blackly comic thriller series is one of the most awaited programs of spring. The show is streamed on BBC. And people from all over the world watch it with great interest.

Although there’s no information about what is gonna happen next in the series after the shocking end of season two. But Comer gave a slight hint about the upcoming season. She revealed that the audience will get to know more about her dark past. Thus, we will have an interesting third season.

The show will be back on the streaming service, BBC America on April 26, 2020 and for BBC One and BBC iPlayer users it will be available by June. Thus, do not go out of your house in this situation instead sit at home and be safe while enjoying this awesome series at the same time.