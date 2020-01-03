killing-eve-is-renewed-for-season-4,-before-season-3-has-even-aired

The BBC’s smash-hit thriller series Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season, months before the third even starts airing.

The series chronicles the mutually obsessive relationship between a British intelligence officer (Sandra Oh) and a psychotic assassin (Jodie Comer).

Killing Eve beats Line of Duty to become most-watched show on iPlayer in 2019

The early renewal comes after the second season saw the largest growth in viewership since the final season of Breaking Bad in 2013.

In addition, Killing Eve can boast being the most-watched series on BBC iPlayer in 2019, attracting a grand total of 40.3 million requests.

Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said: “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.

Jodie Comer and Kim Bodnia in Killing Eve (BBC, SD)

“The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

She added: “Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

It was announced that the fourth season would see a new head writer take over the show, although it is yet to be confirmed who will be filling the role.

Waller-Bridge filled the role in season one, with Fennell stepping in for season two, while the third season was spearheaded by Heathcote.

This weekend, the show will go up against other acclaimed television series at the Golden Globe Awards, where it is nominated for Best Drama Television Series, and Best Actress in a Drama Television Series (Jodie Comer).

Killing Eve will return to BBC One and BBC America later in 2020