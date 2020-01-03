killing-eve-has-been-renewed-for-a-fourth-season-already-and-we-are-here-for-it

The third season of Killing Eve hasn’t even hit screens yet, and BBC America have already locked down a fourth.

Adapted from the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve’s first season was overseen by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Actresses Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are at the heart of the series, playing out a cat-and-mouse drama across various cities and displaying the most nuanced and jealousy-inducing sexual tension.

‘How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve?’ Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios has said (via The Hollywood Reporter). ‘It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on US television for six years.’

Barnett went on to credit the ‘brilliant women’ working on the show for its huge success, promising even greater things to come.

‘The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

‘Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.’

Killing Eve’s upcoming third season has also confirmed that Game Of Thrones star Gemma Whelan has joined the female ranks, while Predrag Bjelac (of Igor Karkaroff fame in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) will also appear.

Londoners got excited last summer when they spotted the Killing Eve crew filming in a pub in New Malden, a south-west London suburb.

We can’t wait to see what the dream team behind the scenes has planned next.

Killing Eve returns later this year.





