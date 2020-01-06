killer-who-stabbed-victim-16-times-after-luring-him-through-snapchat-is-jailed

A murderer who stabbed a man to death after using a 17-year-old girl to lure him into a ‘honeytrap’ has been jailed for life.

Kevin Lusala, 23, known as Krimbo, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years after killing Ayodeji Azeez, 22, from Dagenham, in November 2018.

He made a teenage girl, who was spared jail, arrange to meet Mr Azeez in Anerley, south London through Snapchat.

When they met she gave him a hug before directing him towards a car park, where Lusala and another robber were lying in wait to ambush him.

She has told jurors: ‘I got into the car and hugged him. I knew he was about to be robbed.

‘I felt sorry for him but I had no feelings for him. I just did not want to be there when it was happening.’

When Mr Azeez tried to resist the robbery, Lusala stabbed him 16 times with a large knife.

Mr Azeez stumbled into the road and was pronounced dead, despite efforts of paramedics to save him.

Chaise Gray, 24, then stole Mr Azeez’s car but abandoned it a few streets away, jurors heard.

At his trial, Lusala, who went by Krimbo and Krimz on social media, claimed a mystery man called ‘Drago’, who had gold teeth and tattoos, was responsible for the killing.

An Old Bailey jury rejected his explanation and found Lusala guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob.

The girl had admitted being part of the robbery plot and Gray was found guilty of the same charge.

Father-of one Lusala was joined by his co-defendants, all from south-east London, at the Old Bailey to be sentenced by Judge Mark Dennis QC.

The court heard Lusala had a string of convictions dating back to when he was 14, including for robbery and possessing a 10cm long knife.

The judge handed Lusala a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years in jail for murder and 12 years for the plot to rob Mr Azeez, to run concurrently.

Gray swore and muttered angrily as he was jailed for 10 years.

The 17-year-old girl was handed a three-year youth rehabilitation order.

Judge Dennis said the conspiracy to rob Mr Azeez was helped by the ‘comparative anonymity provided by social media’.

He said. ‘This had been a planned ambush with the deceased being lured from his home in Dagenham with the expectation of meeting a female.

‘This was a truly shocking and cruel attack carried out in broad daylight in a residential area.’

He said Lusala, who is a convicted robber, was a manipulative character and the ‘vulnerable’ female defendant had been out under “undue influence” by an older man.

Following the trial, she had written a ‘letter of apology and remorse’ for her part in the plot which led to Mr Azeez’s death.