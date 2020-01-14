killer-who-shot-four-people-at-zombie-festival-jailed-for-30-years

The gunman shot four people and killed one at a zombie-themed festival has been sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Jose Raul Bonilla, 24, was given the sentence on Monday after he reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded no contest to charges in connection with the deadly shooting in Fort Meyers, Florida in October 2015.

ZombiCon was reportedly one of the most popular festivals in southwest Florida and approximately 20,000 people flocked to the event in 2015.

Fort Meyers police said Bonilla shot into a crowded street as the festival ended, killing 20-year-old Expavious Tyrell Taylor. David Perez, Tyree Hunter, Isaiah Knight, Kyle Robert and john Parsons were wounded during the shooting.

‘All I saw was a dead body and then everyone scattered,’ one witnessed told Fox 4 after the shooting.

‘I heard boom, boom, boom, boom,’ another witness said detectives.

‘I saw the look in the guy’s eyes. He looked cold, blank, like there was nothing,’ a third witness told police.

Police said the investigation was difficult because festival attendees were all wearing masks, fake blood, and had fake weapons. Bonilla was arrested more than two years after the deadly shooting.

The FBI helped local police investigate the shooting. They conducted hundreds of interviews with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, and collected tips online before apprehending Bonilla.

No motive was ever given for the shooting.

Fort Meyers paid $40,000 to settle a lawsuit with Expavious Tyrell Taylor’s estate. Both Roberts and Tyree received $7,499 from the city.

The event was canceled after the 2015 shooting, ending the festival’s nine-year run. The city of Fort Myers reportedly installed 49 high-definition cameras in their downtown area in the wake of the shooting.