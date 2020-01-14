‘killer-mother-abused-baby-boy’-so-badly-his-grieving-dad-says-he’s-better-off-dead

A mother accused of killing her baby abused the boy so badly he is better off dead, the grieving infant’s dad said.

Chassity Nicole Swain, 21, was arrested on Friday and charged with child cruelty and second-degree murder in connection with her two-year-old son Joshua Swain’s death in Sylvester, Georgia in November, according to police reports.

Joshua’s father, Josh Adams, told Metro US that he is still waiting to see the results of an autopsy performed on his son, whose death was ruled ‘homicide by severe injuries’ by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Adams said he rarely got to see his son after his relationship with Swaim ended. He also claimed that Swain treated Joshua so badly when he was alive that the baby’s death has come as a bittersweet relief.

He explained: ‘If she was never going to let me get him. I was kind of happy he was in a better place than being in her presence.’

‘Because I know she wasn’t a good parent.’

Adam added: ‘I really don’t know anything and it really hurts to say that because he was my child…he was my only son.’

‘She had two children. He was my only child.’

Adams said he had suspicions that his son’s mother mistreated their child after hearing rumors of Joshua’s abuse.

‘People would tell me, “I wish you could get that boy. She’s beating on him and this and that.”

‘And for her to get a cruelty to children case, that means she was at least doing something to harm him…’

Adams said he took an active role in parenting Joshua when he and Swain were together.

He said he never saw Swain abuse their son while they were together.

But at the time Joshua’s death, Swain was in a relationship with Willie James Rhodes, 45, who police are now searching for in connection with Joshua’s death.

Rhodes is wanted on second-degree murder and child cruelty charges.

‘She was with that dude who they’re looking for,’ Adams said.

Swain is currently in jail in Worth County, Georgia.

She is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office, with her next court date yet to be set

Metro US has reached out to Worth County Sheriff’s Office for a comment.