Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez – Recap and review

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 05: Tight end Aaron Hernandez #81 of the New England Patriots celebrates a 12 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez debuted on Netflix this week and it’s very popular right now. Continue reading below for our recap and review.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is here! The much-anticipated documentary about the former NFL star turned murderer, arrived on Netflix this past Wednesday.

Below you’ll find our recap and reaction to what we learned in this three-part docuseries.

Introduction/Childhood

Aaron Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, where he attended one of the best high schools in the area, Bristol Central.

Aaron was one of two kids to his father, Dennis Hernandez, and his mother, Terri Hernandez. It was made known in the documentary that Dennis was a tough, blue-collar man. The Hernandez family was very popular and well-known in Bristol, but things were not all sunshine and rainbows at home.

In the documentary, it was said that Dennis was abusive to Terri, and they argued a lot. Jonathan Hernandez, who is the brother of Aaron Hernandez, stated that when their dad Dennis was having a bad day, they felt it at home. Jonathan recalls a specific where Dennis had been drinking and got into an argument with Terri that led to Dennis smashing her head against the sink until she fell unconscious.

Growing up, Hernandez’s best friend was Dennis SanSoucie. He was also the quarterback at Bristol Central. SanSoucie was very outspoken during the documentary. He admitted that sexual activity took place between him and Aaron from 7th grade to Junior year in high school. This was something that both of them kept silent.

In 2006, Aaron’s father died unexpectedly during routine hernia surgery. Despite how tough and terrified Aaron was at times of his father, this rocked his world. He was devastated.

According to the doc, this is where many believe Hernandez started to unravel.

Just a few months after the death of Aaron’s father, his mother was already in another relationship. This wasn’t your normal relationship, though. The man she ended up with happened to be Aaron’s cousin’s husband.

Tanya Singleton was not only Aaron Hernandez’s cousin but his closest friend. The bond they shared together was unmatched and you have to believe that what transpired between Aaron’s mother and Terri’s husband, brought those two closer together.

With a new man living in Aaron’s house, he wanted to spend as little time there as possible so he spent his time at his cousin Tanya’s House where he partied, smoked weed and did whatever he wanted. Hanging out and meeting new people who will ultimately help ruin his life.