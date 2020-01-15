killer-inside:-the-mind-of-aaron-hernandez-is-netflix’s-next-must-watch-doc-series

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Netflix, and there’s no doubt it will be one of the most popular documentaries on Netflix.

The new Netflix original documentary series follows the story of Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots player who was convicted of killing Odin Lloyd, a friend of Hernandez and the boyfriend of Hernandez’s fiancée’s sister.

The documentary series starts out focusing on the facts of the case, and then it focuses on Hernandez’s life, growing up, his time at the University of Florida, and how Hernandez’s injuries from playing football impacted his life.

After Hernandez was convicted for the murder of Lloyd, and after he was acquitted in another murder trial, Hernandez died by suicide.

In the documentary series, you’ll see interviews of people who knew Hernandez, Lloyd, and others associated with the New England Patriots and Florida Gators. You’ll also see a lot of interviews with police and other law enforcement who investigated these crimes.

The documentary series consists of three episodes, and each episode has a runtime of more than one hour. It’ll take you a few hours to get through this series, but once you start, you’ll have a hard time stopping this series.

Watch the trailer for Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez below.

True crime documentaries are incredibly interesting, and Netflix has a successful history of releasing documentaries like Killer Inside. Putting the pieces of the crime together and learning how about how someone’s life could come to this is very addicting for many who watch.

While watching, I was intrigued by what I was watching and this story overall. With that said, mostly, I felt sad. That’s not to say Killer Inside is a bad documentary series or anything like that. I’m sure people will find it very interesting and entertaining, but I just find this story to be so sad.

