killer-inside:-the-mind-of-aaron-hernandez-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez premiers on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

The much-anticipated docuseries is almost here! Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez will appear on Netflix at 12: 01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, for the entire world to see.

The three-part Netflix original docuseries will show the rise and fall of Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez was a fourth-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft coming out of Florida. Joining one of the best teams in the league, the New England Patriots, Hernandez shined early in his career. His success landed him a 5-year, $40 million dollar contract.

On June 26, 2013, Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player whose body was found about a mile from Hernandez’s home. Lloyd was considered a close friend to Hernandez through the years.

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder on April 15, 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison. In 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his cell, and investigators found Hernandez died by suicide.

There are so many different theories about Hernandez’s life. The three-part docuseries will answer those questions.

Watch the trailer below!

Why should you watch?

There are so many stories and details that we as the public do not know.

Was CTE the reason why he could snap on a dime becoming angry and violent? It’ll show the secrets, stories and struggles involving Hernandez throughout his entire life.

We will hear from the people who were the closest to Hernandez from former coaches, friends and acquaintances.

It’s no secret the amount of fascination surrounding true crime, especially when it evolves a celebrity that is constantly in the spotlight as Aaron Hernandez was. Netflix has shined in this category with other docuseries such as Evil Genius and Making a Murderer.

The new docuseries looks amazing! If you are into true crime as much as I am, this may be the night to stay up late and binge-watch the three-part series.