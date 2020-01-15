Killer Inside: Remembering Odin Lloyd – the victim shot and killed by NFL player Aaron Hernandez

Netflix’s new series Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Fernandez, is baffling as it tells the story of how years of brain injury could have caused the NFL player to lose impulse control and kill Odin Lloyd.

Odin Lloyd was 27 years old when his body was found by a jogger on a gravel road by an industrial park in North Attleborough, Massachusetts, on 17 June 2013.

Less than 24 hours later, NFL New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was arrested for the death, after his car was connected to the scene and his home was less than a mile away.

At the time of his death, Lloyd was dating Shaneah Jenkins, the sister of Hernandez’s girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins.

A semi-professional American football player himself, Lloyd was a member of the Boston Bandits, a team in the New England Football League.

Considered an honest hard-working young man, family said they had no idea why anyone would do him any harm and were in complete shock.

He was found with six to 10 gunshot wounds to the chest, after last being seen by friends and family riding in the passenger seat of Hernandez’s car.

His sister later testified that her last messages from him asked: ‘Did you see who I’m with?’, and when she said no, he quickly replied: ‘Nfl.’

The last ever message she received from him asserted: ‘Just so you know.’

Hernandez, alongside Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder on 26 June 2013.

Only Hernandez was charged directly with the murder of his death, with Wallace and Ortiz charged with ‘accessory after the fact’.

In April 2015, following a trial, Hernandez was prosecuted for the crime, found guilty and sentenced to life without parole.

Wallace and Ortiz were both tried separately, and were both eventually given four-and-a-half to seven year sentences for being accessory after the fact.

In April 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell by apparent suicide, just after being cleared of the deaths of two more men.

He was intending to appeal the conviction, and was granted an ‘ab initio’ by Massachusetts Superior Court, effectively letting him die an innocent man in the eye of the law.

However, in 2019, the Massachusetts Superior Court upheld the judgement, and the conviction was reinstated.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is available now on Netflix.





